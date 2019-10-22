22.10.2019Shanghai City Hall breaks ground
14.10.2019Lyon Confluence granted planning permission
11.10.2019David Chipperfield receives Galician of the Year Award

Presented at a ceremony in Santiago de Compostela by the President of Galicia, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, the award was given in recognition of David Chipperfield’s commitment to the region and the work of Fundación RIA. During his acceptance speech David described himself as a ‘voluntary Galician’ after developing, together with his family, a strong connection to the region over the last 30 years.


Fundación RIA was set up by David Chipperfield as an independent agency to research and preserve the Galician quality of life. A team of architects has been based in Galicia since 2016 to study the built, natural and cultural environment, and to develop proposals for encouraging urban regeneration and promoting traditional small-scale economies.


The event, held on 10 October 2019 at the Palacio de Congresos e Exposicións de Galicia, marked the 30th anniversary of the award, which is organised by regional newspaper El Correo Gallego.


Image by Adrian Capelo

10.10.2019Turner Contemporary on the new £20 note
08.10.2019David Chipperfield Architects to build Rolex USA headquarters in New York
07.10.2019Neues Museum in Der Tagesspiegel
04.10.2019Sanatorium Dr. Barner exhibition
30.09.2019Conceptual store for Persol in Milan now open
27.09.2019James-Simon-Galerie receives commendation
18.09.2019Best buildings of the 21st Century
12.09.2019RA wins AJ Retrofit Award
09.08.2019Project presentation in Santander
09.08.2019Cavea Arcari wins the Cappochin Regional Prize for Architecture
01.08.2019Palazzo Ancilotto renovation project moves forward
12.07.2019James-Simon-Galerie opens
11.07.2019James-Simon-Galerie on BBC Radio 4
09.07.2019James-Simon-Galerie book is published
05.07.2019Neue Nationalgalerie window installation
04.07.2019David Chipperfield Architects Milan for Persol
03.07.2019Hoxton Press wins New London Award 2019
02.07.2019James-Simon-Galerie opens to public 13 July
11.06.2019Procuratie Vecchie project receives planning approval
05.06.2019Landing screening in Lisbon and Asolo
30.05.2019Lee Krasner: Living Colour at Barbican Art Gallery
30.05.2019DCA London signs declaration on climate crisis by leading UK practices
28.05.2019Cornerstone laid for new office building in Munich
24.05.2019​OPEN 2019!
21.05.2019Selfridges and Hoxton Press receive RIBA London Regional Awards
20.05.2019Current work by David Chipperfield Design on show in Copenhagen
01.05.2019Amorepacific headquarters wins AIA UK Award
24.04.2019Edinburgh concert hall granted planning permission
17.04.2019Milan office wins competition for university campus in Padua
11.04.2019DCA Milan opens its Atelier for Fuorisalone 2019
11.04.2019CTBUH Awards for Amorepacific headquarters
10.04.2019Moka coffee pot launched at Salone del Mobile, Milan
04.04.2019Berlin office wins competition to design company headquarters in Munich
01.04.2019James-Simon-Galerie officially opens 12 July
29.03.2019Progress on Elbtower, Hamburg
25.03.2019Landing screening in Montreal
21.03.2019Minister Presidents visit James Simon Galerie
15.03.2019Hoxton Press and Selfridges shortlisted for RIBA Awards
13.03.2019Haus Bastian donated to Berlin museums
08.03.2019Mextrópoli 2019
01.03.2019Neue Nationalgalerie presented at Docomomo conference
19.02.2019New project at the Royal Academy of Arts
15.02.2019Morland – Work in progress
05.02.2019Launch of w102 luminaire family
01.02.2019Bastian opens London gallery
31.01.2019MUDEC, Milan
25.01.2019Construction begins on phase II of the Carmen Würth Forum
18.01.2019AV Monograph 209-210
07.01.2019Hoxton Press completes
03.01.2019Handover of Zhejiang Museum of Natural History